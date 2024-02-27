Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.55 and last traded at $100.97. Approximately 2,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 36,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.80 million, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

