TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $10.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

