Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 14,720 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Progressive were worth $40,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Progressive stock opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,485 shares of company stock worth $23,727,996 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

