Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $33,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.12. 254,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

