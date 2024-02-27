Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 590,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,075,046. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

