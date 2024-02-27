Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $58,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,299,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 31.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 957,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

