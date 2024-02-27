Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $40.36 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

