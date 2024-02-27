Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 808 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $195.99 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

