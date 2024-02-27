Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Biogen stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.