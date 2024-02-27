Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,124 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.40. 4,490,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,708,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $92.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

