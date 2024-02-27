Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in Trex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

