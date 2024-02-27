Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 20,608 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.