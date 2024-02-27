Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 53,648 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.