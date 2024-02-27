Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

