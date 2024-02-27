Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1,228.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quarry LP bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Woodward by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,404 shares of company stock worth $603,489. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

