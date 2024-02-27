Trexquant Investment LP Buys 265,457 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.21% of Insmed worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

View Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.