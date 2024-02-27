Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.26% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Urban Outfitters Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
