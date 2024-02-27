Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.26% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.