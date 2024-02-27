Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.7 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

