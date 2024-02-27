Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.10 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Encompass Health worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

