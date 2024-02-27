Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,498.02 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,576.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,256.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

