Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,515 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after buying an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $205.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $473,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $473,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,338 shares of company stock valued at $65,976,237 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.