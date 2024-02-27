Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 4,584 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

