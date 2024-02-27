Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,633 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

