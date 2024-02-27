Trexquant Investment LP Takes $9.06 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

