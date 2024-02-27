TriMas Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

TRS stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,909,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,976,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

