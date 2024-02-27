Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
