Truist Financial Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $63.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.68.

Wayfair Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Shares of W opened at $52.47 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

