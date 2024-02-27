Truist Financial Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $60.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

