Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,613,000 after buying an additional 1,988,386 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $21,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trupanion by 315.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 496,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $17,687,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

