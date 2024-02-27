Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 125 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,329. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $209.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

