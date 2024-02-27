Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 15,285 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.