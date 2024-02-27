Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $152,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,654,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. 76,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

