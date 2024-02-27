Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 736,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.