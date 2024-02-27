Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.1 %

BWA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 170,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.