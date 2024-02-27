Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.03 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,490,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

