Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.61. 236,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $175.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

