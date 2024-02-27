Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $1.18 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

AMAT stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $202.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

