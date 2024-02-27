Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $453,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 77.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 264,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

