Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $78,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 678,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after buying an additional 95,257 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,430,000 after purchasing an additional 313,639 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,005. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

