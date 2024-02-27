Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.60. 1,436,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $239.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

