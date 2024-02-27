Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 920 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $147.82. 193,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.