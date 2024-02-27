Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 33,204 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 155.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,811,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 251,872 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.