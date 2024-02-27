Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $386.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

