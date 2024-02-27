Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

