Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DKS opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $176.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

