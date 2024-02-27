Truvestments Capital LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $6,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $7,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WNC opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

