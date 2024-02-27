Truvestments Capital LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of CECO Environmental worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $6,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $22.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

