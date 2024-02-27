Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

