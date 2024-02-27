Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $22,540,454. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

