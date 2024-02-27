Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $556.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $557.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

